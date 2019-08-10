As a citizen of Shiawassee County, I would like to respond to a letter questioning “In God We Trust ‘advertising’ [as he called it]” on county cruisers.
The writer asked why it is on the cruisers, and I ask him why not? It is the motto of the United States of America. He asked, “To what purpose?” Patriotism. I also cannot imagine a more appropriate use of our “trust in God” than the protection of our law enforcers and the citizens they serve.
“Which God?” he then asks. We were founded as a Christian country. I am a Christian. To me, God is the creator I pray to in the name of Jesus Christ. “God” to other religions would be the God they pray to.
Then he asks, “What is it we are trusting God to do?” We trust God to lead us in the path of his righteousness and to protect us from evil. We have never needed him more than we do at this time. By the writer’s questions, I presume he is either an agnostic or an atheist, to which I now ask him this: If you do not know whether there is a God, or, if you do not believe there is a God, then why does it concern you that others do believe in him? If, to you, there is no God, what is the problem?
Connie Weber Perkins
Bennington Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.