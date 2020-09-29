Joe Biden was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee that demonized President Ronald Reagan’s Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork in 1987. Within 45 minutes of Bork’s nomination to the Court, Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.) took to the Senate floor with a strong condemnation of Bork in a nationally televised speech, declaring:
“Robert Bork’s America is a land in which women would be forced into back-alley abortions, blacks would sit at segregated lunch counters, rogue police could break down citizens’ doors in midnight raids, and schoolchildren could not be taught about evolution, writers and artists could be censored at the whim of the government and the doors of the Federal courts would be shut on the fingers of millions of citizens.”
That began the Democrats’ long and sordid history of character and career assassination of Republican presidential nominations of Supreme Court candidates Democrats feared would hinder their agenda of using the courts to legislate from the bench matters that they knew the American people would never tolerate for their elected representatives to pass in Congress.
Then came the shameless and ugly “high tech lynching” of President George H.W. Bush’s Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas in 1991. Here is Justice Thomas’ summation of his Judiciary Committee hearing: “This is not an opportunity to talk about difficult matters privately or in a closed environment. This is a circus. It’s a national disgrace. And from my standpoint, as a black American, it is a high-tech lynching for uppity blacks who in any way deign to think for themselves, to do for themselves, to have different ideas, and it is a message that unless you kowtow to an old order, this is what will happen to you. You will be lynched, destroyed, caricatured by a committee of the U.S. Senate rather than hung from a tree.”
Then came the hell Democrats unleashed against Trump Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. I don’t need to rehearse the salacious and unsubstantiated claims of sexual assault and gang rape attributed to a man who by all other accounts is not only highly respectful of women but is a leader in supporting and promoting women. All of his clerks in the Supreme Court are women.
If Democrats continue their sordid and ugly history of salacious and sordid attacks on Republican presidential Supreme Court nominees, the nomination of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to replace liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg will once again prove to be another “high tech lynching.”
May these words of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas be heeded going into the Senate Judiciary hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett nominated the U.S. Supreme Court:
“There is nothing this (Senate Judiciary) committee, this body, or this country can do to give me my good name back. Nothing. This is not American; This is Kafkaesque. It has to stop. It must stop for the benefit of future nominees and our country. Enough is enough.”
Richard Ross
Bennington Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.