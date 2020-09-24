President Donald Trump, in lieu of establishing a nationwide strategic plan prior to January to address the COVID-19 pandemic when he became aware of it, chose instead to place the responsibility on each of the state governors.
They were forced to fend for themselves for many months by having to compete with other states for the critical supplies to equip hospitals and nursing facilities. What if President Franklin Roosevelt in 1941 informed the governor of Hawaii that the attack on Pearl Harbor was his problem to solve? This, in effect, is exactly what the president did to each of the state governors; he shirked his duty.
Trump, in an interview with Bob Woodward for his recent book, readily admitted without any remorse that he knew COVID-19 was extremely dangerous and very threatening. But he purposely failed to inform the public because he did not want to cause a panic. If the president wasn’t so vain, refusing to wear a mask in January, thus exhibiting a total lack of leadership, many of the now 200,000 deaths could habe been averted during the past nine months.
The president has failed to uphold the oath he repeated when he assumed the office of the president, to protect the public and the nation. If the president is not reelected, should he, as a citizen, be held responsible in a court of law for his outright denial, negligence — and by his own admission: “I take no responsibility” — for the deaths of more than 200,000 fellow citizens?
If I had a relative who died from the virus, I would have forwarded a framed photo of the deceased, including a copy of the death certificate, to the White House.
Frank Davis
Vernon
