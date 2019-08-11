Right to Life of Michigan has recently initiated a petition drive to put an end to dismemberment abortion. Also known as dilation and evacuation abortion, it’s a highly barbaric second trimester abortion procedure.
“Dismemberment” is the simplest way to describe it as the baby is pulled apart in this procedure.
For those who would like to know precisely what this procedure is about simply go to rtl.org. Click on dismemberment abortion for a four-minute animated video narrated by Dr. Anthony Levatino, an obstetrician-gynecologist, who has performed this procedure many times in his lifetime before he realized he was killing babies.
I was utterly dismayed when I saw many people actually cheering when New York legalized late-term abortion earlier this year. A person would have to be quite blind not to see this is a procedure laden with the power to devalue inconvenient human life at the whim of whomever has the lawmaking majority.
If you would like to sign a petition, they will be available all week at the Right to Life booth in the commercial building at the Shiawassee County Fair, or by contacting us at rtlofshia@gmail.org
Dennis Hrcka
President
Right to Life of Shiawassee County
