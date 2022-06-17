I have four points I’d like you to ponder:
n Why is it that Republicans voted, almost unanimously, with Democrats to give Ukraine billions of dollars in military aid in their battle against Russian aggression in order to save their democracy, while at the same time working relentlessly to destroy their own (and ours) here at home? This includes banning books they don’t agree with, not allowing certain true and meaningful events in our history to be taught in school because it’s too disturbing and perpetuating the “big lie” that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election, thereby causing a lot of our people to question our system of government, our very democracy, which was then used as a pretext to pass a slew of laws to suppress voters.
nWhy is it that the religious right treat the LGBTQ community so harshly and judgmentally while sex abuse runs rampant and unabated, if it’s even acknowledged, in their own churches?
n Why do Republicans fight so hard to save a child before it’s born, but do nothing to stop the slaughter of them when they’re at the ripe old age of 7 or 10?
n Lastly, in Michigan, when the four militia men were tried in court for conspiring to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, I thought it was a slam dunk. After all, I’d heard the tapes of them discussing their plan, seen videos of them training and using the weapons they had to carry it out. They even cased out her vacation home and planned to blow up a bridge to throw off the police. I was shocked at the outcome of the trial and the reasoning for it. They were found not guilty because an inside informant encouraged them to do it. The conclusion I get from this is anyone can commit a crime and get away with it if you can get a friend or pay someone to say they talked you into it. That will let you off the hook, the guy that suggested you do it won’t be found guilty because he actually didn’t do it.
If nobody is guilty of a crime, then technically, it never happened. Right?
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
