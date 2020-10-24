I’ve read a lot lately about voting for Donald Trump because he is the “pro-life” candidate.
This is the same guy that lied to us from the beginning about the seriousness of the coronavirus, said that he was not going to wear a mask and that he knew more than the medical scientists. To this day he still talks the same way, insisting we’re beating the virus, therefore causing countless more illnesses and deaths because people believe him and let their guard down.
Pro-life? He continues to campaign, calling together huge crowds, shoulder-to-shoulder, with no masks and shouting into each others faces.
Pro-life? He wants to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, during a pandemic, without any backup plan of his own to replace it, leaving 23 million Americans with no medical insurance.
Pro-life? Russia was paying a bounty, to our enemy, for each U.S. soldier’s life in the conflict in the Middle East and Trump never even challenged Putin about it, let alone did anything about it.
Pro-life? He didn’t care about protesters getting hurt and even killed, until a white supremacist was killed — then he spoke kindly of him. Did you notice how fast they caught the guy and killed him? He spoke favorably about the white supremacist that killed two peaceful protesters and wounded a third. They are still fighting for extradition for him to return to Wisconsin to stand trial. Slow justice for the protesters.
Pro-life? He provoked gun-toting, domestic terrorists to “liberate Michigan” by defying our governor, until they were arrested while plotting to kidnap, put on trial and kill her. Two of the terrorists were among the original protesters, in April, at our state capitol that Trump was egging on.
Pro-life? He doesn’t believe in climate change and eliminated hundreds of restrictions and safeguards that were put in place, for years, to protect and preserve the quality of our air, soil, forests, oceans, lakes and streams, for us and the world’s future generations.
Pro-life? It seems to me that he only cares about people’s lives until they are born. Once you’re here, you’re on your own and all bets are off.
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.