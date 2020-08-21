Monday’s letter, ‘Testing needs to be unhindered to defeat virus,’ had some comments that were very wrong.
Joe Biden is not the president. He and Kamala Harris may be on the ballot, but he his not president yet.
Memorial Healthcare is doing tests on people — only if a doctor requests it. The big point is everyone needs testing at any time — free, with no doctors involved.
People need to mask up. That’s the only way to get rid of this virus from China.
Dianna Reed
Owosso
