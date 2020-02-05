Under President Donald Trump’s policies, the economy is growing, wages are rising, and there are thousands of new manufacturing jobs in Michigan alone.
President Trump gave a strong speech that focused on the issues that matter most to Michigan families including infrastructure, lower prescription drug prices, caring for our veterans, and expanding rural broadband.
There have been many victories for the American people in the past three years, and I look forward to working with President Trump and my colleagues to achieve more in the year ahead.
U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar
Michigan 4th District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.