Attention Shiawassee County residents: your community is counting on you to fire the hooligans on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Aug. 2 at the 2022 primary election. Our time is fast approaching to tell the spoiled brats on the board and their unscrupulous county administrator that — just as we promised — their time is up.
The upcoming election is quite possibly the most consequential election for Shiawassee County residents this year. There are two commissioner seats where the current commissioner’s only challengers appear exclusively on the August ballot. In other words, if the incumbents aren’t voted out of office on Aug. 2, they will be automatically re-elected in November. District 3 Commissioner Gary Holzhausen and District 7 Commissioner John Plowman have no challengers on the November ballot.
Although the District 4 incumbent is not seeking re-election, Republican contender and Durand Mayor Ken McDonough is a reform-minded candidate who deserves your vote. District 5 voters need to fire incumbent Brad Howard and hire Jeff Reed for the commissioner seat. District 6 voters should kick incumbent Cindy Garber to the curb by voting for her challenger.
Voters who identify with any political party, more than one party, or no party (independents), are allowed and encouraged to vote for candidates in either the Republican or Democrat partisan section on the ballot. As long as you vote in only the Republican or Democrat section, without crossing over into the alternate party’s section, your ballot won’t be disqualified.
If you have never voted before, this election offers a reason to get registered and make your voice heard in local government: we must stop the crooks from stealing, wheeling and dealing any more of our county’s $13.9 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. A vote against the incumbents in Districts 3, 5, 6 and 7 is a command to invest in the people of this community, rather than the pockets of local officials and their cronies.
We need every eligible voter to participate in the Aug. 2 election in order to implement a county government that is of, by and for the people. To find out how to get registered, verify whether you are still an active registered voter, view your ballot or learn where to cast your vote, please visit mvic.sos.state.mi.us.
