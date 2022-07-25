Attention Shiawassee County residents: your community is counting on you to fire the hooligans on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Aug. 2 at the 2022 primary election. Our time is fast approaching to tell the spoiled brats on the board and their unscrupulous county administrator that — just as we promised — their time is up.

The upcoming election is quite possibly the most consequential election for Shiawassee County residents this year. There are two commissioner seats where the current commissioner’s only challengers appear exclusively on the August ballot. In other words, if the incumbents aren’t voted out of office on Aug. 2, they will be automatically re-elected in November. District 3 Commissioner Gary Holzhausen and District 7 Commissioner John Plowman have no challengers on the November ballot.

