This is an open letter to all the sleaze bag grifters who slither out of the woodwork every first of the month when Social Security checks come out.
You bring your sob stories to, hopefully, once again get into the pockets of soft-hearted, low-income people. You know who the suckers are and can always be found knocking on their doors until you fill your pockets and empty theirs.
For some reason, they consider you a friend and want to help and buy your stories of unpaid bills. You ignore that they might have some, too. They think of you before they think of themselves.
Where are you the rest of the month, fake friend? Oh, that’s right, it takes time to spend that filthy lucre. I’ve seen this so many times, I could pull my hair out. But I’d rather pull yours out.
Kathy Griffin
Bancroft
