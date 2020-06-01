In Sunday’s article in the paper, Karl Manke stated that, “This is not the Michigan I know and it’s certainly not the America I grew up under.”
No, it’s not the same. Nothing stays the same. Owosso is not the lily-white city of the North, as it was in the 1950s.
Back in the 1950s, Owosso was a manufacturing town, it isn’t any more.
Owosso and the state have went through many changes; did Manke protest then?
COVID-19 has killed more than 100,000 people in the U.S. No, it’s not the same state it was; it can’t be, change is never-ending, it’s with us all the time.
For Manke to think that somehow his world is more important than the rest of the people is just wrong, and seems to come from a man that only thinks of himself — not the people of Owosso, whoever they may be.
Ronald Grinnell
Morrice
(1) comment
And he hates women. Even his mommy
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.