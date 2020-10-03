We have seen our first debate and it turned out as most people expected. We have an overbearing president bullying a lifelong career politician. And of course, both sides claim a win but in reality, we all lost.
I tend to be a conservative trying to be a centrist. It seems you can’t be in the middle any more. There are things we can agree on but they are not newsworthy and media fuels the great divide in this country.
Media favors the liberal view as farmers, business owners and the working class do not work in radio, television and print. This makes half of the country distrust the other half. And you can fact check everything but who checks the factcheckers? Chris Rock said recently “Republicans lie and Democrats don’t tell the truth.”
I think Mark Twain and Will Rogers would agree. Sometimes just simple thought proves very insightful.
The biggest reason there is a divide in this country is you and me. I can point out every failure of every president. And there are many, some made front page a lot didn’t. In politics it is a cardinal sin to give the other party credit. It used to be when Congress did their job, both parties were proud they worked something out.
As much as I am concerned about this divide, I don’t think there is a constitutional crisis. That line of thought doesn’t align with two world wars, a civil war, racial injustice in the ’60s and the 1918 pandemic that killed millions. A different party was in power then but mistakes were made in that pandemic.
I hope the confirmation of the Supreme Court justice doesn’t lower the respect of Congress any lower. The House with majority attacked the executive branch now the shoe is on the other foot. There would be no difference if the roles were reversed. Politics is like wrestling with a pig, you will get dirty. Politicians telling me that they are the best to represent me always smelt of arrogance.
I do not think a new justice will change the Affordable Care Act or abortion rights, much as Sandra Day O’Conner upheld Roe v. Wade and Chief Justice John Roberts upheld the ACA — both conservative justices. Conservative justices swing more left than liberal ones swing to the right.
And as we know, there is always the next case. Justice Antonin Scalia once said of the election in Florida that the court does not want to get involved but has to when wiser minds can’t settle things. Sounds like a backseat fight with kids on a vacation.
Vote, don’t concentrate too much on politics as the system was set up by the writers of the Constitution to make it hard to do much damage in four years. Discuss politics with your inside voice as pretty much everything said on social media is half truths to promote opinion. The incivility starts with us and none of us are perfect and therefore neither are politicians.
Keith Bailey
Corunna
