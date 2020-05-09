Memorial Healthcare has had a remarkable life and presence in this community for almost 100 years. And, in spite of the upheaval caused by the current pandemic, our hospital continues to be a strong hospital and clinics providing state-of-the-art compassionate quality care to those we serve.
As a member of this hospital staff since 1988, I have seen our medical staff evolve, bringing an ever growing number of well-trained physicians and providers, affording our community the most modern diagnostics and treatments, many of which were unimaginable even 10 years ago.
With all that growth, however, we also experience loss. And such was the case this past week with the passing of Dr. Jawaharlal Vachhani. Vachhani, or simply JM as he was known to many, was one of our own. A competent surgeon who touched the lives of so many in this community. But more than just the training, the hours, the dedication, and the strength it takes to be a capable surgeon with a career extending more than 30 years in a single community, Vachhani also possessed certain tools that are sometimes hard to find in the medical bags of some modern providers.
Vachhani was a compassionate man, a human being who genuinely felt the needs, fears, wants and joys that are every bit as much a part of the human condition and health as is a diseased gallbladder or a damaged vein. JM understood the weight of hope, the weight of fear, the relief that comes with healing, and the sorrow that comes with loss. He understood those emotional pieces so intimate to a patient and a family’s health.
Reaching further into that medical bag of his you would have found another element, another tool, one that is becoming more and more difficult for many modern physicians to keep within their grasp: Joy. In an age when almost 50 percent of physicians report symptoms of burnout, JM knew the path to joy: his family, friends, community and recreations, as well as the very work he felt called to do. Called to the operating room for an emergency, you saw his focus and enthusiasm, always ready to go. To find him casting in a trout stream or sailing in the ocean you would see him at peace. To see him at local restaurants and shops you would see his wide smile and be met with a hearty greeting. His life was a lesson in finding the joy in all that we do.
And his joy also speaks to another important tool found in that bag of his: community. JM lived and loved the Owosso community for the more than 30 years he lived here and raised his family. He embraced the community. And while he traveled the world, his home was here for all those years he worked at Memorial.
While we are so very fortunate that our hospital is able to recruit and retain the amazing medical providers we now have, we have lost a historical piece of what made medicine special for so many Americans over the years past: A friend, a neighbor, a doctor— sitting at the table across the diner enjoying breakfast on a Saturday morning, running into the grocery to grab an item, stopping in to fill up at Jimmy’s, meeting us in the operating room when we required his skill.
Vachhani was all of those things; a caring, capable, and compassionate surgeon and citizen. He was a significant part of who we were. And he will be missed.
Michael Schmidt
Owosso
