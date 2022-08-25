Letter to the editor

Re: the progression to Republican subterfuge from Richard Milhous Nixon to Donald “Jaundice” Trump. In order to enhance his opportunity for reelection, Nixon utilized a handful burglars hired by the White House Plumbers, a group meant to quash sensitive “leaks,” to penetrate the Democratic Party’s headquarters housed in the Watergate Hotel.

Subsequent to the original break-in, a second breach was required to repair electronic surveillance equipment. The spotter charged with alerting the crew of any approaching activity, Alfred Baldwin, was too engrossed watching “The Attack of the Puppet People” to warn his co-conspirators of their impending discovery. Their arrest and the ensuing cover-up led to the threat impeachment.

