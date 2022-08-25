Re: the progression to Republican subterfuge from Richard Milhous Nixon to Donald “Jaundice” Trump. In order to enhance his opportunity for reelection, Nixon utilized a handful burglars hired by the White House Plumbers, a group meant to quash sensitive “leaks,” to penetrate the Democratic Party’s headquarters housed in the Watergate Hotel.
Subsequent to the original break-in, a second breach was required to repair electronic surveillance equipment. The spotter charged with alerting the crew of any approaching activity, Alfred Baldwin, was too engrossed watching “The Attack of the Puppet People” to warn his co-conspirators of their impending discovery. Their arrest and the ensuing cover-up led to the threat impeachment.
All manners of manipulations were used to deflect involvement away from Nixon. The CIA warned the FBI to back off. An anonymous whistle blower referred to as Deep Throat — since identified as FBI Associate Director William Mark Felt Sr.— provided information that caused the elaborate ruse to unravel. Faithful presidential secretary Rose Mary Woods fell on the dagger and claimed responsibility for the infamous 18-plus minute gap in the voice-activated recording, proven to be a series of selected erasures. The administration attempted to claim executive privilege over the damning tapes, but the Supreme Court denied that assertion by an 8-0 vote. The hearings that followed provided enough pressure that GOP leadership assured Nixon that he would be impeached, pending charges of obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of Congress.
Prior to his departure, a Chicago Tribune editorial described him thus: “He is devious. He is vacillating. He is profane. He is willing to be led. He displays dismaying gaps in knowledge. He is suspicious of his staff. His loyalty is minimal.” Sure sounds familiar. Before his ignominious retirement Nixon declared the “people have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook. I’ve earned everything I’ve got.”
Now, enter Trump. After absorbing two impeachments and being voted out of office, this congressionally certified loser continues to press for his reinstatement/reelection. No small scale, clandestine operation will satisfy this unseated usurper. He gathered the faithful to forestall the inevitable. Rather than plumbers, this demagogue surrounds himself with sweepers— those willing to abase themselves as they sweep his iniquities beneath the nearest rug. And much like Rose Mary Woods erasure of implicating tapes, the timely “system migration” of Secret Service texts places crucial evidence beyond inquiring minds. Conveniently, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Joseph Cuffari’s and Deputy Ken Cuccinelli’s texts also “disappeared.”
Mar-a-Lagate now looms large on the nation’s mind. Unable to welcome the Bidens to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Trump couldn’t leave fast enough. He fired the White House staff, creating an awkward moment where the Bidens were locked out temporarily. But he made sure to pack up untold amounts of documents rightfully/legally belonging in the National Archives. Unlike Nixon’s parting “I’m not a crook!” speech, Trump cannot, honestly, make that claim.
But, like his assertion that he could “shoot someone on 5th Avenue,” will his egregious actions matter?
