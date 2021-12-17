First, thank you Mike Herendeen for doing the right thing in resigning as Middlebury Township supervisor. You will be missed.
The rest of the board needs to follow your example. We have people on the board who were not on the ballot while a person on the ballot, and who received votes, is not on the board. Why?
We also have people on the board who don’t live in the township. Again, I remind you someone on the ballot got votes and is not sitting on the board.
I smell a big fat rat (maybe four) in Middlebury Township.
There will be more to come.
Wynoma Chalker
Middlebury Township
