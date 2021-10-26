A big, grateful shout out to everyone in Durand responsible for the free vegetable gardens throughout the city: from the city itself for the permanent funding, to the DDA and Chamber of Commerce to the beautification committee headed up, in this case, by Michael Nazarian, and made up entirely of volunteers who have done the labor of love. It’s very appreciated.
The obvious benefit is the delicious, nutritious, fresh vegetables free for the picking, but beyond that, there has been many more unexpected benefits. It has inspired me, my daughter and many others to want to give back by way of picking up litter, and tackling a weed or two in the beautiful flower beds throughout the city, knowing that if everyone did just a little, the job would be done.
Also, I have met so many people on my almost weekly raids on the gardens, some I already know but also had great conversations with strangers, always telling them about the gardens and other nice things about our city. One woman, walking her dog, had just moved to the area and was ready to find a place to live in town. Another person who had only lived here eight months told me where Shaw Park was (another vegetable garden) — and I have lived here for 74 years, my husband was born here and didn’t know the location.
I’m glad now that I didn’t know because I met a very friendly person that I wouldn’t have met otherwise. The exercise of walking and bending over that we all need more of. Getting out of the house to enjoy the great weather we’ve been having, especially after being cooped up so long after Covid hit. It feels like Christmas morning every time I start out on my hunt, because I never know what gift I’m going to be getting that day. It also reminds me of when I was very young and we neighborhood kids would raid the neighbor’s apple trees or grape vines. Only now they want you to. Isn’t life great?
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
