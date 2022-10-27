“Pardon?”
“Pardon me.”
“I beg your pardon.”
Once upon a time, these polite rejoinders were meant to convey in a civilized manner one’s wish for clarification, to excuse an intrusion or to, please, let me by. Now the most prevalent usage is a plea to expunge one’s egregious, criminal behavior. And it found a most compliant conspirator in guise of a (former) president who has every reason to keep the covered kettle from boiling over.
Muppet model Roger Stone, former national security advisor and QAnon quack Michael Flynn, along with Steve Bannon— Donald Trump’s chief political strategist and highly-regarded hatemonger — are all convicted criminals whom have benefited from receiving Trump’s get-out-of-jail-free card. These loyal lackeys are key to discovering just how corruptable and contemptible the former administration truly was. That this information is held beyond reach of those seeking the exposure of such relevant facts has become the GOP’s strategy adopted from Trump’s tired but effective playbook — deflect, deny, delay.
Not surprising, given that no significant penalty has ever been paid by the Conniver in Chief. Prenuptial and non-disclosure agreements are his modus operandi. His total existence relies on his image of affluence and influence. And like a balloon, the least little pinprick threatens to turn his inflated ego into a useless blob kicked to the side in irrelevance. I’m pretty sure that the National Archives and Records Administration’s request for the return of presidential correspondence, required by federal legislation, was triggered by the dearth of documents surrendered by the president following the loss of his bid for re-election.
A search warrant was issued following the failure of to comply, whereby a cache of classified information was discovered at Mar-a-Lago. He claims this club as his residence, which violates a local ordinance that prohibits him, or any other member, from setting up camp for more than three weeks during the year — but that’s another story altogether. His claim is that the “evidence” must have been planted by the agents conducting the search because he would never leave it lying around like that. Just like tons of cocaine or marijuana, along with mountains of neatly-stacked money, they were displayed for maximum visual effect. Would you believe a drug dealer’s assertion that it must have been a set-up because he would never arrange his bounty like that? And knowing his deceptive nature, there is every reason to believe that Mar-a-Lago is but the tip of the proverbial iceberg.
Popular authors incorporate human foibles into their best-selling books. Dan Brown cited “fake news” long before Trump’s incessant blathering. James Patterson invokes perception management, creating “facts” to spin off as truths. George Orwell in his prescient novel “1984,” reality control — “Who controls the past, controls the future: who controls the present, controls the past.” Kellyanne Conway’s alternative facts.
Add to these Trump’s mis-story, not to be confused with mystery, commonly known as the “Big Lie.” Failure to call out the past is a invitation to repeat it.
Mike Martin
Owosso
