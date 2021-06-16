Let’s be clear: It is no more necessary, appropriate or ethical for civilians to possess an AR-15 assault rifle — than it would be for that same civilian to acquire a Phylanx Gatling gun.
Both weapons are designed for one purpose only: to murder as many enemy soldiers as possible in the shortest period of time possible. In a shocking “60 Minutes” story Sunday evening, the differences in ballistic damage (to the human body) between a 9-millimeter pistol and an AR-15 were graphically compared.
The 9 millimeter slug passed through state of the art forensic gelatin with minimal linear deviation, an AR-15 round “tumbled” (just as in the military “M-4” version), producing a violent shock wave with catastrophic harm to both bones and soft tissue. It is very much like a “bomb” going off inside the victim’s body.
This is precisely why the AR-15 is the weapon of choice for an overwhelming majority of perpetrators of mass shootings in America. Whether in Sandy Hook, Las Vegas, Miami or hundreds of other examples, it has become clear to any rational human being that the “civilianization” of these wartime killing machines is now one of the greatest health threats we face.
The Second Amendment was never designed to enable any civilian to own any weapon of mass destruction; many constitutional scholars still disagree with the current, expansive definition of “a well-regulated militia.”
And for those Christians like myself who are asking “what Jesus would do” concerning a restoration of the assault rifle ban, I would suggest that He would ask of us all: How many innocent men, women and children must perish before we withhold such engines of death from anyone not wearing America’s military uniform?
Thomas Smith
Durand
