Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.