Fear Factor. The common ground that links two insignificant, morally bankrupt men. And now, it’s my great (dis)pleasure to introduce Donald Trump and Joe Rogan.
Both rose to fame riding the wave of an entertainment anomaly, tagged with the misnomer “reality TV.” One parlayed his ability to goad people into facing physical fright and eat appalling animal byproducts into a $100 million blog deal.
The other magnified xenophobia and feeds people an ceaseless supply of another animal byproduct — the end result of bull fodder. This led to a realization that he could harness this herd to fund his follies — an opportunity to constantly bilk the American public — much more lucrative than some measly blog arrangement. Yes, with becoming president came the ability to enrich himself and slam the door in the faces of those seeking accountability. What’s not to like?
Virtual immunity from prosecution and your own personal mint? No wonder he behaves like a monkey caught clinging to fruit in a jug. His simple mind won’t allow him to release his prize. Watching his predicament is most satisfying. To witness the depths to which someone so privileged will stoop would be hilarious were it not so crucial to our perception of democracy — that all men and women are created equally. Seems like some are more equal than others.
The Trump Organization may never be exposed as the criminal enterprise that now spans at least three generations. Clearly it is guilty of wire fraud and money laundering. Eric Trump spilled the beans in an interview when he confessed they get all the money they want from Russia. I’m sure daddy blistered his ears on that faux pas. He must have learned his lesson; he pleaded the Fifth Amendment when recently asked to testify.
How much longer can this house of cards stand? Who knows, given all those who are willing to perpetuate and enable this grand charade. Under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, anyone who vowed to uphold and defend our constitution and subsequently have given aid or comfort to anyone engaged in insurrection shall not be eligible to hold office, either civic or military.
This would preclude another debacle of Donald Trump as president, as well as many sitting members of Congress.
Mike Martin
Owosso
Log In
