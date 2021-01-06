Media pundits, left and right, are now composing their year-end best/worst lists. I’ve invited a few friends into a game to honor this tradition and, with this letter, I invite Argus-Press readers to partake, also. It goes like this: name the goofiest and worst thing Donald Trump has done since being president. I’ve got to warn you, this is a depressing exercise. If you have a conscience you may lose some sleep over it.
The goofiest category is easy. So many choices: the Clorox cocktail; the Sharpie-enhanced hurricane; thinking Frederick Douglass was still alive; wondering if alligators could secure his wall; looking at a solar eclipse; calling veterans losers; his obsession with toilets; rudely shoving the president of Montenegro at the U.N.; the silly pose with a Bible in Lafayette Square. And recently, implying he’d won a Nobel Prize.
But for me the most embarrassing thing he’s ever done, almost genius in its cringe-worthiness, was his throwing paper towels at Puerto Ricans who had survived a hurricane. If I had one thing I could expunge from my memory forever, that would be it. While the goofs may amuse, unfortunately his dark deeds express an inner self that is joyless and sinister.
Some background is needed to comprehend my choice for the worst thing he’s done. I’m a Vietnam-era officer who trained Special Forces medics. Take any usual soldier geared to embody moral integrity, competence and selfless bravery, multiply him by five, what you’ll get is a guy in a funny green hat willing to pick up his medical kit and take risks others wouldn’t dare. Faithful service requires moral boundaries and what a true soldier won’t risk is committing a war crime. Troops in war zones are schooled to differentiate combatants from civilians, and even the accidental wasting of non-combatants once brought hard response from military courts.
Traditionally, there was nothing more criminal than the wanton slaying of “neutrals.” At least until the day we sent Blackwater mercenaries and a new culture of soldiering into Iraq and Afghanistan. Below is the story of an uncommon one.
Exhibit A is one Edward Gallagher, ex-Navy SEAL, whose rep as a loose cannon was firm. He was distrusted and feared by his fellows because he bragged openly about his civilian “kills” and threatened anyone who might report him. He was reported many times, but his superiors did nothing. On the day in question (Father’s Day, June, 18, 2017), hiding in a sniper’s perch outside Mosul, Iraq, he slayed an unarmed old man in a white robe. He used a .50-caliber sniper weapon, a close kin of the kind of firepower Bill Cody used to kill bison on the Kansas plains.
If a .50-caliber slug can fell a rhino or knock down a brick wall, imagine what it can do to an 11-year-old schoolgirl, in a floral pattern hijab, walking with her friends on a riverbank. Gallagher snapped off his safety, put his scope’s crosshairs on her stomach and made her explode. There were two witnesses, fellow snipers, who testified about this horrific act, one of many gruesome murders he committed. In his trial summary the prosecutor said “Chief Gallagher decided to act like the monster … His actions are everything ISIS says we are.”
If this doesn’t personify evil, nothing can. Gallagher’s amoral behavior cannot be grasped outside the framework of the psychopathic mind. If the psyche were a computer program, the basic operating principle of this kind of damaged self is a need to destroy things and to feel pleasure doing so. Psychopaths destroy friendships, marriages, contracts, business ventures, humane institutions and, in extreme cases, human lives. Due to their superior status, they feel normal, civilized norms don’t apply to them. Because they have no empathy they can coldly promote and feed off the suffering of others, and sleep well afterward.
Last week, along with assorted other criminals, President Trump pardoned, and promoted, Gallagher and forever made himself an accomplice to war crimes. To me, this was the worst of a long list of vicious, sickening things Trump has done. If you have other picks I’d love to see them in these pages.
David Glenn
Byron
