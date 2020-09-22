Taking a walk is something that should be safe for an individual, family and a person with his or her dog. This is a simple pleasure that we should all be able to enjoy. However, in our town, we are robbed of a stress-free walk by people who feel they are above the law and the city ordinance.
I take a 4-mile walk every day with my dog, and at least once a week, if not more, we are accosted by a dog running free. Not only is this extremely unsafe for the people walking, their children and their dogs, but it is also unsafe for the dogs that are being allowed to run at large. In just about every situation, I’m told “he won’t hurt you” or “she is friendly.” Well, my dog is also friendly, and very smart. She is so smart that you can ask her to “shake” or for a “high five” and she will perform two very different “tricks.”
But, she is also a dog. Dogs, no matter how well trained, how friendly or how smart, are unpredictable animals. Your loose dog running out at us is a threat, and neither you nor I truly know how either dog will respond.
According to the Owosso Code of Ordinances, Section 5.27:
“No person owning any dog, 4 months of age or over, shall permit such dog to be at large at any time in the city in violation of any of the following restrictions: (3) No person who is the owner of any dog shall permit it to be unconfined unless under the reasonable control of some person.”
There you have it, folks. The local ordinance clearly states that your dogs have to be under control. Your dog running out at me while you saunter after it or call for it and it ignores you is not under control.
Michigan law states that your dogs need to be leashed. No one is to be allowing their dog to be unconfined. Your dog that is tied out day after day after day and finally breaks off from its tie out and attacks someone walking by while you sit inside and ignore it is not confined.
I know many of you out there think these don’t apply to you. Do you live in Owosso? Do you live in Michigan? Then they apply to you. Stop letting your dogs be outside without a leash. We have dogs come out at us on Oliver Street, on Washington Street, on King St., all over Westown. Even some business owners in Westown allow dogs to be unleashed behind their establishments.
And I hear the same thing: “He won’t hurt you.” You don’t know that. Two strange dogs meeting for the first time are never predictable. We had one dog break off from its tie out, which it was always on, and attack my dog in Westown a few weeks ago. The irresponsible owner heard my screaming, came out and eventually regained control of the dangerous and out-of-control animal. I didn’t get one apology, not one word.
That begs another question: If you can’t make a dog a part of the family and are going to keep it tied outside or leave it inside a fence all the time, why have a dog? Just to make the animal miserable so you can say you have a dog? That is a terribly selfish thing to do. And if everyone around you can hear it barking incessantly, you can, too. Stop being a nuisance. You are ruining that animal’s life and the peace in the neighborhood. Dogs are pack animals. They need companionship.
I’m calling on our police and our animal control officers to be aware of these situations while patrolling and enforce the law and ordinance. I’m calling on our citizens to report your neighbors for letting their dogs be outside with no leashes and dogs that are neglected all day. I’m calling on you to stop being an irresponsible dog owner and bad neighbor, to stop putting walkers, other dogs and your own dog at risk.
Owosso citizens deserve the right to walk in peace. We don’t want your dogs running out at us. Contain your dogs. It is a law, it is an ordinance and it is the right thing to do.
Robin Basarabska-Bruff
Owosso
