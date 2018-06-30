The salient question which the Democratic Party faces today is, what is its alternative policy proposal for border security?
Clearly, “the wall” is a useless, demagogic prop meant to elicit some imbecilic notion of protection from what Trump candidly calls the “infestation” of Latin American immigration, whether legal or illegal. It appeals to the most paranoid, racist elements of his new “Republican” Party, and brings to mind some 21st century version of the Great Wall of China, designed to keep out invading hordes.
Like the Chinese version, our Southern wall would someday be a tourist attraction, with visitors taking selfies in front of all the tunnels which will have rendered it a colossal waste. Meanwhile, dozens of wealthy Republican donors will become even wealthier screwing happy Trump voters out of tens of billions of their hard-earned dollars.
Instead, here is what Democrats should advocate: Building and staffing hundreds of additional Border Patrol processing stations, equipped with state-of-the-art surveillance equipment and all the agents necessary to create a 24-hour, three-shift patrol of the entire border. Included would be a massive increase in airborne assets as well as the best all-terrain vehicles available.
This would cost far less than a wall (which the cartels would turn into Swiss cheese); and have the added benefit of employing thousands of people who will then contribute mightily to the economic growth of the entire Southwest.
The other day I saw a “60 Minutes” piece in which a border agent supervisor stated that their X-ray machine (which, when operating, can detect a semi-trailer load of smuggled contraband or people) doesn’t even work most of the time. It’s no wonder that these border guardians are so completely frustrated when they can’t even get the basic equipment or personnel they need.
Barack Obama managed to get the Republican Congress to fund thousands of new agents during his tenure, and he wanted more. But as always, the GOP’s utter hatred of increasing the size of government prevented getting the job done.
So, let’s call Trump’s bluff. Provide a well-equipped border patrol capability instead of a few million tons of concrete. Manpower and modern technology — not bricks — will get this process under control while preserving America’s commitment to compassionate, legal immigration.
And, by the way, if you still want more proof of the stupidity of a wall, ask the French how the Maginot Line worked out against the Germans.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.