Use caution at mail boxes in the 7400 E. Cole Rd. area in Durand. The speed limit is 55 mph. To the west of this area there is a dip in the road; to the east there is a curve.
A neighbor east of me stated because of excess speed, it’s dangerous to access the road from the driveway. My neighbor to the west of me got brushed by a car as he obtained mail from his box.
At 2 p.m. July 6, as I was at my mailbox, a car brushed my shirt. He was going at least 70 mph. If I would have stepped away from the mailbox my family would be going to a funeral.
I’m going to reconstruct my mailbox. The concept: I can turn the mailbox around so I can get my mail from the ditch.
The view to the west is obstructed by branches from a tree. However, the main problem is speeding. I wish the speed limit in this residential area was lowered to 35 mph so we have a fighting chance.
Jack Erhardt
Durand
