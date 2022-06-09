State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, composed a brilliant editorial about higher education innovations and opportunities, which was published June 4 in The Argus-Press. I encourage anyone who is considering their higher education options to read his piece on this newspaper’s website.
To expand on Mr. Frederick’s editorial, I would add that the first step in your decision-making process as you explore traditional on-campus, as well as online learning opportunities, should be to research and consider the following factors:
n Whether your desired major is substantially an intellectual subject that can be studied independently, or whether the vocation you are pursuing will require a hands-on learning environment. Majors that are preparing you for an office job can be effectively trained for in an independent, remote learning environment; whereas majors like nursing and automotive technology require in-person, hands-on training.
n Whether the traditional social networking benefits and the prestige of a degree from a top-notch university are still what they used to be, and whether the purely academic value of your training matches the price you are paying for your degree.
n How much education you will need for an entry level position in your career field. Choosing the most minimal certificate or degree option can provide maximum cost-savings over the long run. Most people will change jobs, industries and even vocational aspirations throughout their working lives, and they will also require continual upgrades in skills and knowledge in order to remain effective in their current positions. There is an enormous downside to “front-loading” your educational credentials before you have tested the waters and confirmed the value of your investment.
n How much employer investment in your career you can expect from a given industry. As Rep. Frederick explained, there is a need for more employer involvement and investment in higher education. There should be more cost-sharing of higher education expenses, given that the benefits of a highly-educated workforce ultimately confer additional profits upon employers.
It is imperative that you do your research on the driving factors of the hyper-inflationary increases in tuition costs over the previous few decades. States dramatically de-prioritized higher education and systematically cut funding to schools across the board.
The main cause of the crushing student loan debt burden that Generation X and millennials are carrying is the direct transfer of education costs from state governments to students. It is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the economic burden this has imposed on younger generations.
Finally, Shiawassee County residents have been discriminated against in tuition costs by being deprived of the full range of affordable higher education options that regions with community colleges offer their residents. There has been an unchallenged assumption that because we have a local college, we don’t need the same tuition savings that community colleges offer.
It only takes a cursory price comparison of the in-district residential tuition rates and the out-of-district rates that Shiawassee County residents must pay to attend Mott or Lansing Community College to realize that we are being fleeced by a discriminatory policy.
Although high school students now have the option to earn some college credit at no cost while attending high school, that option is not available for the current workforce, and it is insufficient to meet the challenge of reducing the tuition cost burden for adult learners.
If you believe that Shiawassee County residents deserve tuition pricing reciprocity, please call or write to Rep. Frederick to tell him that this issue matters to you.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
