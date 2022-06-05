The Perry Branch of the Community District Library has been undergoing a renovation over the past few months and plans to reopen Monday. As you can imagine, this required removal of six decades worth of documents, library materials, equipment and furniture from the building into storage, and then moving everything back in. A group effort made this renovation and move a success.
The library staff would like to thank Perry City Department of Public Works for assisting in moving everything out of the library and then back in, especially on the extremely hot and humid day moving items back in.
We would also like to thank the Perry City Fire Department for assisting with delivery of several crates of furniture. There was quite a snafu with the moving company, and it was looking like the delivery wasn’t going to happen when a few members of the fire department stepped in and unloaded the crates with a fork lift, pried the crates open and went above and beyond in helping with the cleanup. The timely reopening of the library would not have been possible without their help.
Lastly, we would like to thank TDS for allowing the library to utilize their building to store the materials, furniture and equipment.
Jami Cromley
CDL Director
Carol Pavlica
Perry Branch Manager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.