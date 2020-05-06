I am seeking re-election as your Shiawassee County commissioner in District 3.
District 3 includes the city of Corunna, New Haven and Hazelton townships, and the northern areas of Caledonia and Venice townships.
I was born in Owosso and have lived in Shiawassee County my entire life. I am a graduate of Owosso High School. My wife, Nicki, of 56 years, and I have two children Shawn (Paul) VanFleteren, of Owoss, and son Todd, of Lansing. We have three grandchildren; Nicole, Jaron and Joel.
As a past business owner, I know first hand the importance of spending money wisely and recognize the need to save for future unexpected costs.
I will strive to keep the public informed on Shiawassee County Board decisions. I listen to public needs and concerns. You deserve to be heard and your questions answered.
I support the I-69 corridor project to promote more business in Shiawassee County that would increase revenue and job opportunity. I also support 4-H, veterans, seniors and agriculture.
It is an honor to represent my district as well as the county on a whole.
Gary Holzhausen
Caledonia Township
