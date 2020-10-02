Thank you President Donald Trump (20,000 lies and climbing), his eager Republican enablers, (State Rep. Ben Frederick, Congressman John Moolenaar and Sheriff Brian BeGole. Trump’s collaborators are just as guilty for blindly following such a prevaricator with no apparent moral rudder.
Trump is many times more deadly than Typhoid Mary was in her day. More Americans have died during the pandemic than in almost all our past wars put together. And all this mess may have been substantially avoided if Trump, doing his best Benito Mussolini impersonation, hadn’t washed his hands of the whole affair. Ahh, but the stock market soared, dropped, soared and dropped again.
These Republican Trump enablers are responsible for the more than 200,000 dead — more than 1,000 deaths per day — for not masking, for not distancing and punishing all Americans.
Make no mistake about it, Trump wants to win this time around. Tonight I heard him say there might not be an election, because the people will speak up and support his terms.
Moolenaar and Frederick have joined together to bring a certain weird reality to the whole affair. You hear nothing about Moolenaar’s role in the Midland dam tax dodge in which the citizens of Michigan were held/are being held hostage because of the dam scandal. He needs to be investigated clearly and deeply. Did he receive anything of value from the families that used the dams as a write off?
And what about the Frederick tax scheme to reduce taxes on private airplane owners which took, and is taking millions directly from the education budget.
We need to get rid of Trump and his Republican enablers.
Be emphatic, vote Democratic.
And don’t forget, he is a liar and not only are his pants on fire but his hair is as well.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
