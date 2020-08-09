I’ve been listening to the growing crowds in this nation as they attempt to destroy America’s history. It has recently come home to Shiawassee County.
I have heard of past sins of this county, some relatively recent within the last 40 years or so, many going back much further. Many of these accusations are based on hearsay with no proof. Even if there were some examples, I would argue it was and is not indicative of the county’s population as a whole.
I hear stories of Owosso being a “sundown” town, of a lynching well more than 100 years ago, of signs telling minorities to get out. Based on these types of unsubstantiated statements, judgment is being applied to all current residents. Holding thousands guilty of something some may have done past or present is counter to America’s values. If their case is so strong, why not mention the good. The reason is they don’t want you to hear that.
So based on the criteria the left is using to justify their actions, I propose to counter with some known facts.
Shiawassee County, including Owosso, was part of the Underground Railroad helping escaped slaves obtain freedom before the Civil War. Another, and even more important point to make, is the men who left their homes to fight in the Civil War because they believed it was obscene for any man to own another. I encourage everyone to visit Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso and see the graves of some of these men and a statue erected more than 100 years ago to honor them.
Though I may be off a bit on the numbers, more than 14,000 from Michigan who answered that call were lost in that war, many of them from small communities like ours. Though I couldn’t get an exact number online, it appears about 60 of those dead, probably more, were from our county. Does this sound like this county is racist?
It is long past time to educate many to the real history of this county and this nation. Those who hate America and are loose with their facts need to be “woke.” I’ve talked to many of our senior citizens and not one can recall seeing the signs they are talking about.
Does racism exist? Of course, but stop applying it with a broad brush. My examples given are supported with facts. Therefore, they don’t fit the narrative these people are promoting, so they either ignore them, or simply need to be educated themselves.
Don Levi
Owosso Township
