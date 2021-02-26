A review worth a recommendation, we recently traveled to Johnny V’S in Perry twice, first without family and the second time with family. The staff was professional and very polite. The menu is simple and seductive to your taste buds.
While ordering food prior to seating was a change to traditional methods of seating and waiting for orders to be taken and drinks waited on, we didn’t have an issue with it and preferred to order prior to seating, which was significantly faster and convenient. They received a top five recommendation for any visit.
Their brisket is moist, well-seasoned, tender and well-proportioned; ribs are fall-off tender, seasoned to perfection; side dishes like baked mac and cheese with a non-traditional cheese sauce create a rustic dish; burgers are a challenge to finish, from smokehouse bacon, mac and cheese and the build your own; and dessert is a must. I highly recommend the Johnny V’S bread pudding.
Our family highly recommends Johnny V’S; they are open for dine in and takeout. Give them a call.
Anthony Karhoff
Bancroft
