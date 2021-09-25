In reading Thursday’s front page of The Argus-Press, a headline said the county’s COVID numbers continue to rise.
There are sure a lot of non-believers out there. The media tells of those who were non-believers whose last words to their loved ones were, “Get the vaccine.”
That headline brought to mind a poem by John Greenleaf Whitter titled, “Maud Mueller.” The very last line in his lengthy poem is this, “No sadder words by tongue or pen are these, It might have been.”
Keith Johnson
Corunna
