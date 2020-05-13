There was once a kingdom where the good queen Gretchen reigned.
Sadly, however, in the opinion of a few subjects, she was evil. In the late winter of that year, a terrible plague began to cover the land and many subjects of the queen became infected and died. An infected subject could touch or even just breathe on someone and the plague would slowly do it’s deadly work.
Alarmed, she asked the wise men of the land for advice. These men of great wisdom held a special meeting and sent their answer to the queen. The queen heeded their advice and made a decree: “All subjects should wear a face mask and keep six paces from each other.”
Most subjects heeded the queen’s wise order and lived. However one barber in the land disagreed and refused to obey the wise queen. He shouted loudly, “I will not obey the queen and I will cut hair!” He opened his shop and began to cut hair and, sadly, an infected customer breathed on him and the barber got sick and died and was then forgotten. The end.
Johanna Albrant
Owosso
