I am disgusted with the protests. They turned into a mob like a bunch of destructive wild animals.
In Minnesota, TV showed a street of cars on fire. There was looting. They are just straight up animals, they’re not even human.
Human beings don’t act that way. I understand outsiders come in to do the dirty work.
Why doesn’t the law arrest those people who instigate the violence?
I know the public is upset with law enforcers. The rioting won’t fix the problem or the cause.
Eugene DePeal
Owosso
(1) comment
I think that would be the police, don't you? Or maybe the death of George Floyd doesn't bother you all that much. After all the Supreme Court once ruled black people held only 3/5ths the intrinsic value white people people. Oh no they didn't! Oh yes they did!
