Just a little more than a month ago, it was clear to me that this virus, this parasite, was going to challenge the American culture and people to consider what is important.
In this space, I suggested it would come down to human need versus business. I assume and would hope you know what I mean.
But, in service of transparency, let me say what I mean. I mean, human need versus wealth accumulation. At this time, in this context, with this history, we have to do it right.
Things will not be the same; they will be better. We must choose love and life and move forward, leaning just right.
This is a test, a direct assault on the citadel of the human spirit and body. It is a test of our ability to survive. Are we not indignant, even as we understand we are animals, that some damn parasite is harassing and killing us?
We know what must be done, we know what we should do: Now, we have to stand together, urged and inspired by the span of human perseverance, against all odds.
Rich Labdon
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.