It may already be too late, but by all means try to buy, beg, borrow (even steal) a copy of the Tuesday Argus-Press. If you are fortunate to obtain one, save it as a wonderful example of the free press — but more importantly a beautiful civics lesson and the need for common sense in certain and unusual community situations.
If civic classes were still in vogue, this would have been a perfect example of an imperfect situation where common sense judgment could have prevailed, but, obviously did not.
It is also, however, a perfect example of what a daily newspaper hunts and seeks out as pertinent to watch over local and other government and elected officials that would almost never be reliably reported without the expertise of a trained and dedicated journalist and dedicated owner of a free press entity. This is not a commercial for The Argus-Press, but is meant as a reminder to the Shiawassee County community that too often does not realize what a precious treasure a free press with trained/skilled journalists brings to us on an every-day basis.
Politics notwithstanding, the article on the front page detailed all the gory and unsavory details of how a few elected officials made decisions in a very legally questionable closed meeting of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners.
I am not going to suggest that making decisions in a one-time situation in which there is no history or precedent is an easy process. It is not easy. It is complicated and in almost any case subject to multiple criticisms just by the nature of the brute.
Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, in my humble opinion, is pretty much a straight-shooter. Her reasoning power is quite good from what I have seen, and she deserves much more respect than she receives from her fellow (and I will stress, male) commissioners.
For anyone who operates with a sense of impartiality, possesses a manner of willing to listen to outside expert opinion, this would have been an easy slam dunk. The board could have — and should have — confessed this is a complicated process that deserves judgment from experts with no skin in the game and sought outside impartial expertise. I do not personally know any of the commissioners (except a nodding acquaintance with Webster), but it does not take much expertise to see a definitive sense of ego in most accounts of the commissioners.
I do want to note that county Health Director Larry Johnson probably contributed time and expertise during the COVID-19 pandemic by a factor of 10 compared to almost anyone else involved. I notice the sherriff received the maximum amount even though he’s elected. Perhaps the board recognized his wink and nod when he “declined to have any of his deputies” spend their time on detaining the local barber who made fools out of many willing to follow certain legal constraints regardless of likes or dislikes. Another great civics lesson.
Dale Espich
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.