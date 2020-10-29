My husband has been in business since 1995 as the owner of Lepley and Sons Towing. He had the lawsuit against Sheriff Brian BeGole and the sheriff’s office over the wrecker rotation.
BeGole took an oath to be honest and truthful when he took office.
He was far from honest and truthful on his Facebook page Aug. 10, when he stated that “the federal judge dismissed the case.”
That is not true. The case was voluntarily dismissed by my husband with a stipulation that he be returned to the towing rotation. That stipulation is still pending.
BeGole fired a corrections officer who took the same oath that he did — to be honest and truthful. Unfortunately BeGole has been neither.
This corrections officer has a pending lawsuit against BeGole for wrongful termination and whistleblowing illegal conduct by a “special deputy” that is probably going to cost the county a lot of money.
So come Tuesday, remember this when you vote. We need an honest person to be our sheriff.
That is why I am supporting Joe Ibarra.
Cory Lepley
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.