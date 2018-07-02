Present-day Republican reactions to Democratic initiatives amount to defensive nonsense. Such defense reactions are prevalent in every aspect of American life, even in politics where a license to be stupid and/or verbally assaultive is normal and expected, constrained only by media comment and congressional in-house ethics committees.
Individual Democrats, in politics and out, expect ever more tolerance for their advocacies for verbal assault and potential violence. Their efforts for border-line actions are most disturbing when they take the form of protests against political officials in front of their homes, at their workplaces, and against family members.
Sarah Sanders, the White House press spokeswoman, was asked to leave a restaurant because of her position in President Donald Trump’s administration. The attorney general of Florida, a Trump supporter, was personally and verbally assaulted because of her political beliefs.
House Republican Whip Rep. Steve Scalise was shot and critically injured by an armed Democrat who inquired of a bystander if the congressional baseball practitioners were Republican. Upon being informed that they were, he then started shooting.
Republicans, always nauseously correct and law-abiding, always defensive and decent in the face of assault and violence, are not offering up any meaningful resistance. They just continue on with their defensive nonsense of established forbearance. How dumb can we be?
It is fact that the Democrats have succeeded in changing the goal posts when it comes to personal decency and courtesy. They are profiting politically and, in the process, are conditioning Republicans to accept the new goal posts and the results. Again, how dumb can we be?
How about the attacks on law enforcement? How about the philosophical and verbal attacks on white people in general? How about the Democratic tolerance for drugs and the resultant, compromised lives, even suicides?
Yet again, how dumb can we be? I know, we are, objectively speaking, very, very dumb.
I suggest Republicans and conservatives should give back to the Democrats the same treatment they are forcing on Republicans.
Donald M. Bearup
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.