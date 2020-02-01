GOP Impeachment attorney Alan Dershowitz argued on national television that if Donald Trump truly believed his reelection was essential for the good of the country, the alleged pressure (in the form of withheld military aid) applied to Ukraine to force this ally to announce investigations into the Bidens was justified and not impeachable.
This would, therefore, indicate that when Richard Nixon said (regarding the order to break into the Watergate DNC offices): “If the president does it, it’s not illegal” — his actions were also legally justified.
And what if a future president decided his reelection was so critical to the national security of the United States that he found it necessary to order the detainment and incarceration of his election opponent? Under the new “anything goes” Dershowitz theory — that there is simply no such thing as presidential abuse of power — what could possibly stop him?
Thomas Smith
Durand
(1) comment
The "Chosen One" thinks he is better than GOD and must report to no one. Just ask him. He will tell you...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.