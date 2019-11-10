We have a bus safety issue in our state and I figure this is going on all across the U.S.
When your kid gets on the bus, they should sit down in their seat, and not stand up or move to another seat while the bus is in motion. If that bus driver has to hit the brakes due to a car pulling out in front of them, that child is going to hit the seat with chest or hit their face on the floor.
I thought it was a law that the kids have to be sitting while on a bus, but apparently not.
It seems Michigan is a sue-crazy state.
Every other commercial is about a lawyer, saying ‘We got millions for this person for their accident.’
You don’t think a parent will go after a school if their child gets hurt on the bus?
This is definitely the fault of the driver, to not have the kids seated.
Bus drivers used to hand out a blue slip if a child did something wrong on the bus, and if it continued, they would be kicked off.
Safety is always our main concern.
Edward Wiseley
Bancroft
