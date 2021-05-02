I invite you, my Shiawassee neighbors, to indulge me in an exercise, a thought experiment, that might help us grasp an issue very much in the news: the health of our current police culture.
First, imagine you’re a young man driving home at dusk. You see a patrol car following you, gradually getting closer as you move down a residential block. How do you feel? Is your anxiety level unchanged? Doubtful. Now, as the car nears, see a red flash behind you. You find a place to stop, roll your window down and rest your hands on the door so the officer can see they are empty. You see a male get out of the patrol car and approach with a hand on his weapon. Has your anxiety level mounted?
If you have an active imagination, you should be in some discomfort now. And I’ll bet you’re also hoping that this officer is a mature man who sees his role as serving and protecting the public, not as a tough guy that tends to perceive any citizen as a potential threat, with the same violent inclinations as him.
Let’s freeze frame you sitting there and inform you that the guy walking toward you has had 18 excessive force complaints filed against him. Add to this knowledge that he once hit a 14-year-old Black boy in the head so hard he tore his skin, then kneeled on his back for 17 minutes while the helpless boy cried, “I can’t breathe.” And know that this officer worked for a nightclub owner who described his security work as “overkill.”
Further know that his colleagues on the force fear him and many would endorse this word, “overkill,” to describe him. Factor in he’s killed a person under his arrest before. Also, that he’s under felony indictments for tax fraud and his wife is divorcing him. Does the term “loose cannon” come up?
Now, as his face comes into view, see the cold, ferocious eyes of Derek Chauvin appraising you. In clinical work we call that the “psychopathic glare” — the eyes empty, angry and intently focused. Even if you’d never seen the pictures of this man or heard anything about him, you’d feel some danger there.
Your heart would be pounding and your respiration would be up. Your brain would flood with cortisol, realizing he can do anything he wants to you, and probably get away with it, whether you’ve done something wrong or not. As you contemplate this, look down at your hands and see brown or black skin. Where’s your anxiety now? He’s a white cop and you’re a young man with a host of dangerous fantasies hovering around you. And if you have some history of being bullied or assaulted, all the gathered memories of it are filling your body and mind. By now you might even be scanning the scene to see if escape is possible.
The above scenario is replayed hundreds of times a day in our country; most of the time, the encounter is uneventful, except for a pesky citation. But, as we see lately, it ends in violence too often. And it’s not just the guilty who get hurt. Sometimes it’s the surprised, confused and the panicked. I’ll submit that these events can be predicted with some accuracy. If you doubt, ask yourself this: Why was a cop with a history of violence, bullying habits, nine pending indictments and the stress of an impending divorce even wearing a uniform on the day George Floyd died?
Why? Because cops do not police themselves very well. They don’t screen their candidates with any psychological depth. The instruments and methods are there to do it, but they don’t use them to select out those whose warrior mentality can hide a vulnerable soul with a mental illnesses.
Defunding police would be silly. The culture of law enforcement needs upgrading and reforming so their original mission of protection and service can be restored and solidified. Good policing is done with a heart, not a fist.
David Glenn
Byron
