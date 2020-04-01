This pandemic is consequential in the manner of the assassinations of JFK, MLK Jr., RFK, Vietnam, the Challenger explosion, 9/11, the 2003 Iraqi war crimes, or the 2008 global theft.
Wow, is there a pattern here?
This is going to change everything everywhere. Public health, presently at the wash-your-hands stage, will take a leap, propelled by this social surrealism to bring about a better, healthier connected world community.
Most obviously, we will be looking hard at our health care system, which has been shown to be only a chamber of commerce bit of framing and dodging, representing some fifth or more of our national economy.
How could we be, why would we be, so woefully unprepared? Easily, it turns out. We have been warned six ways to a hundred Sundays. Check your bookshelf or movie library and likely you’ll find some form of entertainment, bringing powerhouse American cultural sway, certain to star your favorite commercial idols and superheroes.
We knew, all of us knew; our culture has been blinking red, for decades about this virus, or one even worse.
Our demented president is right about one thing: He inherited a program and platform of response to this catastrophe, assured to come to failure and doom.
Notions such as supply chain and PPE, now occupy the attention of all, but why is this? Because a giant world corporation could make an extra buck employing the impoverished and destitute. Efficacious, but don’t look in the rearview mirror.
Inventory is a nuisance, a cost and loss to be avoided. As is, we do not have enough of any of the fundamental necessities to save human lives from the terrors of our imaginations, let alone reality.
We have no proper understanding or respect for the idea of public health and its infrastructure needs in the 21st century. The needs of business overshadow human need.
No one has been able to inspire or motivate enough committed humans to understand to overthrow the crooks in office. It all boils down to the advantaged taking advantage of the disadvantaged.
I am sorry to say: It is all crooked and the game is rigged and we all end up as saps. You may have yours, and that’s fine, even as it may bring you an early death.
It does not mean there is not goodness in the world.
In fact, goodness prevails in the long run. Given time and opportunity human genius flourishes. Now is not a time to give up, otherwise what of the sacrifices of those who came before?
In time, conspicuous consumption will smack of a sick self-indictment, and advantage will be seen as oppression. In sufficient time, the free expression of life will be all, the rest mere accoutrement.
In the meantime, if they cared a damn, they would have already passed and signed a stand-alone bill, providing $3 trillion to support the people from the moist and fertile bottom.
Corporations, giant businesses and the super wealthy have had their way since 1977. What have they wrought? Only the obscene inequities, inequalities and injustices to be seen spread across the American landscape.
Rich Labdon
Owosso
