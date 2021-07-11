Dr. Strong has been my physician for 41 years, and my wife’s, also.
With a rating of 1 to 10, 10 being the best, you can quadruple that number. He has never made a mistake in the 41 years of him being my physician. That’s the doctor side of him.
Now for the compassionate side.
My wife went to him for something and she told him about her great-grandson who had passed away at 27 months and then her grandson in his early 30s. She started to cry. Strong put a comforting arm around her and said its going to be OK.
Dr. Strong, we are going to miss you and we love you from the bottom of our hearts. This goes for his longtime secretary, Bernie, also.
Gary and Wanda Kiger
Owosso Township
