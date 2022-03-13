Just sitting here watching the Senate Republicans spew their consolidated talking points regarding the Russian eradication of Ukraine. How soon we forget. Amnesia seems to be running rampant through their ranks. They all stood by as Donald Trump extorted Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a blatant attempt to add to his bottomless bag of political subterfuge. The carrot? Withholding military aid to Ukraine contingent on Zelenskyy’s cooperation in an investigation into the Biden family. The stick? Let me introduce you to my good friend, Vlad.
This abuse of power, along with obstruction of Congress, led to the first of two impeachments of the author of “The Art of the Deal” — valuable insight as to how this U.S. ambassador to Russia operates.
Supposition: This never would have happened under the Trump junta. Fact: precisely because of his kowtowing to Vladimir Putin, we watch in horror as Ukraine is reduced to rubble. To see the GOP ghouls and media hacks backtrack on their approval of Russia’s aggression would be funny were it not for the devastating consequences of their acquiescence. Such indignation does not jibe with their divorced relationship from truth and honor. What goes good with crow?
And here we sit, holding our breath as a real, live game of Risk is being played. But instead of rolling dice and moving plastic armies across borders, it’s flesh and blood that is being pushed to the brink. Trump could/should have built his wall on his buddy’s border.
Mike Martin
Owosso
