I’m writing in response to Rick Mowen’s letter in the Oct. 13 Argus-Press in which he says that “politics have no place in schools or school elections.” Candidates campaigning, debating each other and asking for people’s trust by electing them to an elected office is by its nature political. That’s the democratic process in a free and open society.
He decries “a coordinated right-wing effort to recruit candidates and form slates of candidates in the hope of electing enough like-minded candidates to dominate a board.” Yet Mr. Mowen has been interviewed and endorsed by the Owosso Education Association, the Owosso schools teacher’s union, and is part of “a slate of four OEA candidates” (four seats are up for election on the OPS Board of Education). Isn’t the OEA’s slate “a coordinated (left-wing?) effort to recruit a slate of candidates in the hope of electing enough like-minded candidates to dominate the (Owosso Public Schools’) board?” The Michigan Education Association also has a list of “recommended local school board candidates” for schools around the state.
Mr. Mowen criticizes Stand Up Shiawassee’s very public efforts to recruit and elect candidates to local school boards that have the concerns of many parents in mind. Stand Up Shiawassee’s meetings have been open to the public as evidenced by area reporters reporting on these meetings. SUS has publicly sent a survey to all area school board candidates. The questions asked and the candidate’s responses are being made available to the voting public. Will the OEA be willing to do the same? Unless I’m mistaken, the questions asked by the OEA of candidates for the Owosso School Board and their responses are not being made public.
Over the past summer the Michigan Education Association paid teachers several thousand dollars to recruit, interview, endorse and train “like-minded candidates” for school boards. SUS is made up entirely of volunteers taking time away from their families to hear and address the concerns of many, many parents in the Shiawassee County community. The OEA is campaigning for its slate of candidates for the OPS School Board — Rick Mowen, Olga Quick, Tom Kurtz and Travis Yaklin — and SUS is campaigning for its slate of Shelly Ochodnicky, Vanessa Senk and Tony Barnhill. SUS is doing so publicly.
This not about denouncing the MEA/OEA and their efforts. Shouldn’t SUS have the right to do the same?
Mr. Mowen said “students are not the pawns of “red or blue, left or right’” yet the Michigan Department of Education is training Michigan public school teachers utilizing the MDE LGBTQ+ Students Project that promotes gender “fluidity” beginning in elementary school and encourages teachers to facilitate the sexual transition of minors without parental knowledge or consent. SUS is not against teachers. We support teachers who just want to teach the subjects they are trained to teach without all the controversial distractions.
Lastly, why wasn’t Mowen not identified as the current OPS School Board President and a current OEA endorsed candidate to be re-elected?
Having said all, it’s up to you the voter who you wish to sit on area school boards.
Co-Chair, Education Committee
