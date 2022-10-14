I’m writing in response to Rick Mowen’s letter in the Oct. 13 Argus-Press in which he says that “politics have no place in schools or school elections.” Candidates campaigning, debating each other and asking for people’s trust by electing them to an elected office is by its nature political. That’s the democratic process in a free and open society.

He decries “a coordinated right-wing effort to recruit candidates and form slates of candidates in the hope of electing enough like-minded candidates to dominate a board.” Yet Mr. Mowen has been interviewed and endorsed by the Owosso Education Association, the Owosso schools teacher’s union, and is part of “a slate of four OEA candidates” (four seats are up for election on the OPS Board of Education). Isn’t the OEA’s slate “a coordinated (left-wing?) effort to recruit a slate of candidates in the hope of electing enough like-minded candidates to dominate the (Owosso Public Schools’) board?” The Michigan Education Association also has a list of “recommended local school board candidates” for schools around the state.

