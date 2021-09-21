Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.