It is always interesting to read different takes on corporate media. The name of the game with corporate sell-out media in general, and social media in particular, is to keep the audience engaged and emotionally invested in the content. Thus, news content is merely a means to an end, rather than an end in itself.
Speaking of evil villains of corporate media — our former reality television star president, Donald J. Trump, was in league with Roger Ailes and other Fox News friends since the day he won the Republican nomination for president. No news organization has been friendlier to a public officeholder than Fox News was to Trump.
True to form, “The Donald” nuked his dalliance with Fox News the minute it became the first news network to call the presidency for Joe Biden. Nothing less than blind loyalty has been demanded of Trump’s associates since his real estate sales career days.
Trump has moved on to shinier right-wing news networks like Newsmax and OANN. He appears to be playing a current American president on television in an alternate universe. Polls continually show most Republicans believe Trump is the “legitimate” president. The electoral college vote and popular vote tallies of 2020 do not agree.
The reason so many Americans are troubled by the idea of Trump being the leader of the free world is he does not have a humble bone in his body. A great showman has no use for humility and no desire to relinquish the spotlight. Trump’s magic lies in his ability to sell an illusory dream and never care about the loyal followers of his who will fall hard when the act is over.
Some people see Trump’s antics and are entertained; others watch him from over his shoulder and are troubled. We all have the same view when we look away from the sideshow.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.