Recently a conservative Texas official implied that seniors should be willing to sacrifice themselves should a reactivated “business as usual” economy result in their infection and death — for the good of their grandchildren.
President Trump continues to suggest that less affected regions should be open for business by Easter Sunday. Why is it the “right to life” folks change their tune the minute it starts to cost them money?
For his part, Trump is far more concerned about his reelection than he is about the morbidity rate of COVID-19. Stuck prominently in his mind are the impending court decisions and Department of Justice investigations currently underway in the Southern District of New York.
The simple truth is that avoiding his legal problems is dependent on invoking the statute of limitations — which is only possible if he is given a second, consecutive term of office. Donald Trump can’t continue to tolerate his required role as a leader who thinks only about the welfare of our nation. He is about to make his rallies and campaign his sole priority, even as American fatalities soar.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.