I am writing this message to ask for help for our many veterans here in Shiawassee County. I have been a volunteer driver with the Shiawassee Veterans Offices for two years now. We have many veterans who need to get to their doctor and hospital appointments and they have no way to drive themselves or have family or friends who are able to take them to these appointments. Many of the longtime drivers have their own health conditions that have now rendered them unable to drive any longer. Now would be time to have some fresh, new volunteer drivers.
As a volunteer driver, we use the government vans to take our veterans to the VA hospitals in Saginaw, Ann Arbor, Detroit and Battle Creek. We also drive them to their clinic appointments in Saginaw, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Flint, Brighton and Howell. The rewards are great and you do no have to be a veteran to volunteer.
