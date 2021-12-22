We are nearing the one-year anniversary of an attempt to overthrow our government. The good news is that the short-term plot was foiled. The bad news is it’s still ongoing, but at a slower pace.
The Atlantic just published a series of articles that posit that the Jan. 6 riot was a mere dress rehearsal. Right-wing extremists are plotting grassroots strategies to tilt voting mechanics their way and engineer a steal of next year’s elections. It’s time honest Americans make these efforts transparent and stop their steal.
The Jan. 6 congressional committee just received a trove of documents from Donald Trump’s former right hand man, Mark Meadows. These papers (and PowerPoint) detail a blueprint, hatched by a cabal of right-wingers, to take over the government and nullify the election of Joe Biden. The events of Jan. 6 were not a spontaneous demonstration, as they want you to believe; they were a treasonous plot designed weeks before the inauguration.
When Meadows first read the plan he said “I love it.” No doubt he was expressing Donald Trump’s sentiment as well. This is the very definition of sedition and a violation of the 14th Amendment, Section 3, of the Constitution, which was designed to prevent insurrection.
The Jan. 6 congressional committee found Meadows in contempt when he failed to honor a second subpoena to testify; in this he followed the example of another Trump ally, Steve Bannon. Now the matter will move to the Justice Department. Why do these guys feel they’re above the law? Because their boss does. These new records, now official, make clear Mr. Trump’s indifference to public safety and dereliction of duty during the riots.
I watched the man in profile, gazing at a bank of live feed monitors in the White House dining room. His visage was alarming: he was transfixed, rapt, like the Renaissance portraits of saints at prayer, filled with wonder and foggy revery. We know violence fascinates him and his displays of it are easily documented, like the bullying tantrums he throws when reality doesn’t suit him. The broadcast chaos that played out before him that day was the grandiose fulfillment of a conviction that he’s an exalted demi-god, able to move worlds.
On Jan. 6, despite pleas from his advisers (and his children), he sat mesmerized for over three hours watching the action before he snapped out of it, professing love for the rioters. Had he called off the mayhem at the start, five people might not have died. To me, these were the darkest hours of his life — maybe ours too.
On Dec. 13, Jan. 6 committee chair Rep. Liz Cheney pointedly hinted that Mr. Trump is not immune to criminal prosecution. Many are frustrated that President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland seem passive about all this. The placement of Bannon’s trial until next summer sure looks faint-hearted to me.
A lot is riding on what the AG does now. Will he defend the Constitution with vigor? Will he defend a government of laws, not men? I can’t help but feel that if it were Dwight Eisenhower, Harry Truman or Lyndon Johnson in charge now, all these coup plotters would be tried for sedition next month.
David Glenn
Byron
Log In
