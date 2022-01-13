“I am an unvaccinated adult. My freedom to choose not to submit to COVID-19 vaccines is far more important than any other person’s life.
“I do not concern myself with rampant infections which prevent even emergency hospital care from being available. I could care less if I transmit this disease to my family, often to elderly members who, because of preexisting conditions, are already at great risk.
“I refuse to believe any of the science I see reported on mainstream media. I agree with every FOX fanatic and Republican propagandist who proclaim that the severity of the pandemic is fake news. As a fundamentalist Christian, God would not force me to allow an alien, computer-chip substance into my body.
“It is not true that 90% of hospitalizations with the omicron variant are also unvaccinated. Finally, I don’t concern myself with how soon children will safely return to school, how quickly the economy returns to full vitality — or how many Americans will have to suffer and die — because of people like me.”
What you have just read is an accurately stated belief system, more or less, of more than 60 million Americans. And they are the same heartless idiots who blame Joe Biden for all their problems.
Thomas Smith
Durand
