Without compunction, another offensive letter of sanctimoius condemnation appeared in this forum. With the usual wide brush, it berated and accused nearly one half of our population, the despicable Republican Party and Republicans of suppressing, repressing and otherwise messing with our voting and democracy, and embracing racism as a political strategy.
Of course, no mention was made that someone else is flooding the countryside with unaccountable, unsolicited ballots that can be harvested and manipulated. As usual, no examples were necessary.
At age 86, I prefer to consider myself a conservative independent, however, if I am dismayed by the frequency of at-will abortion and consider termination at birth murder; if I oppose the encouragment and abetment of foreign invaders crossing our borders and of providing them with all the rights and benefits of citizenship, including voting; if I consider cities that give sanctuary to repeat alien felons treasonous; if I cherish the ballot as the most sacred tool of democracy that should only be cast by citizens; if I favor law and order and oppose wanton destruction of cities; if I oppose the defunding and elimination of police; if I opposed the closure of prisons and giving prisoners voting privileges; if I am angered by attempts to rewrite our national history and the destruction of national monuments; if I oppose the indoctrination of our kids with false, anti-American dogma; if I am fearful that religious conviction is under attack; and if I believe not only Black and blue lives matter, but all lives matter … then I must be siding with the Republicans.
Are these really such despicable tenets? I am reassured, however, that many of my Democratic friends share these same beliefs and are not really socialist of the ilk who are running and ruining their once-noble party.
It is unfortunate that some folks think any one man is synonymous with an entire political party. I would caution those who have been programmed to vote President Donald Trump out, to keep in mind the potential consequences of voting for former Vice President Joe Biden and his extreme socialist cohorts.
The America we cherish may be in jeopardy. Tickets can be split.
John Morovitz
Owosso
And Trump and the GOP are the Virgin Mary. Interesting view....
Bravo, well said! Thank you.
Great letter, well said.
