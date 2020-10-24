I went on the Secretary of State website to see what precautions were going to be in place at the polling place during the November presidential election. I wanted to see what the SOS has implemented for the polling places due to COVID-19.
Upon reading the SOS guidelines, I am appalled to see that you are requiring that the workers have temperature checks, yet not the voters? And that masks are not required by the voters but recommended, yet the workers are required to wear them.
The lack of knowledge shown by our Secretary Of State of well-documented medical and scientific data showing the direct opposite is truly mind blowing.
The governor has been ordering everyone to wear a mask when out in public, and yet you are not requiring the voter to do so — just the workers. Your ignorance and total disregard for the workers as well as the other voters’ health and safety is cause for concern.
Debbie Goschke
Owosso
